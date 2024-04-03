América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

