American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

AHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

