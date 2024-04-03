Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

