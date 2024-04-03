Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 718,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,442 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

