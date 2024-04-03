Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

AMPX stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.