Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. The stock had a trading volume of 417,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

