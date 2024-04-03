Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
HP opened at $42.66 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
