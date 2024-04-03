Analysts Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $68.33

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

