Analysts Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
RANI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rani Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RANI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.81.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.