Analysts Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RANI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.81.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

