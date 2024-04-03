Analysts Set Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) PT at $19.38

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

SHC stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

