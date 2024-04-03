Analyzing Grindr (GRND) and Its Rivals

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 983 4219 9012 251 2.59

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -155.93% -41.21% -8.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.70 Grindr Competitors $5.86 billion $1.20 billion 51.75

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

