Analyzing Highlands REIT (HHDS) and Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 26.66, meaning that its share price is 2,566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -33.25% -4.51% -3.04% Highlands REIT Competitors -1.02% -0.27% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Highlands REIT Competitors 3607 13414 13764 332 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Highlands REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Highlands REIT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highlands REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million -$10.30 million -3.96 Highlands REIT Competitors $1.00 billion $125.11 million 28.43

Highlands REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT. Highlands REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Highlands REIT peers beat Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

