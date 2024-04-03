Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FINS stock remained flat at $12.44 on Wednesday. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,577. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

