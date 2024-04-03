ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,477. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

