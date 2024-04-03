Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.38

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 44494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

