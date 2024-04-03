Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

