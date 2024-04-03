Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

