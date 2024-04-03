Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

