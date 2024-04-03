Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

