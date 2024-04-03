Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 1,030,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

