Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

