Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.23. 14,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

