Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 6.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.30. 1,035,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,107,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

