Ardor One Day Volume Hits $11.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $115.02 million and $11.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00027331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

