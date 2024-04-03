Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

