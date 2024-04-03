Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,059,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,848 shares of company stock worth $81,489,877. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ares Management by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $205,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $93,682,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Ares Management stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

