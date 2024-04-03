Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.60.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,248. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.21.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

