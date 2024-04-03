Ark Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $173.14 million and $9.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002897 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,929,650 coins and its circulating supply is 179,929,530 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

