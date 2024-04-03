Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

