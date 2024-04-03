Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Target Price to $25.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 202.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $8.27 on Monday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phunware by 30.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

