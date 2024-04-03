ASD Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $48.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007758 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00023391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,068.60 or 0.99835368 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00135311 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07397154 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,718,951.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

