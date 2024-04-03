Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Ashland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

