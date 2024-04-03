ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $978.46 and last traded at $977.83. 377,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,214,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $966.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $941.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.87. The company has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

