Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 222,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 999,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $675.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.