Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 873,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,727. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

