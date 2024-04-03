Atlantic American Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.