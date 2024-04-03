Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Down 5%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.58. 157,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 755,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

