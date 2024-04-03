AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 20,062,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,477,297. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.