Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 7.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 1,050,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,612,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
