Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $22.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.