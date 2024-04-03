AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $197.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.82%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

