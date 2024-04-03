Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.49. 25,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

