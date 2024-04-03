Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,177 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $18,810,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $4,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

