Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,603 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 746.8% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the third quarter valued at about $45,874,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 158,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,159. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

