Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

