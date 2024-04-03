Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,609,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

INTF opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.