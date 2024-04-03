Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,650 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 131.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %

ALE stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.