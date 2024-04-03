Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,509,000 after buying an additional 141,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HMC opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

