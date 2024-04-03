Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

