Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $694.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.20. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

